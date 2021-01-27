We Are One Seven LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 54.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 400,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,216,000 after buying an additional 13,003 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 24.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total transaction of $1,115,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,795.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $6,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,680 shares of company stock valued at $22,479,696 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

TECH stock opened at $340.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $155.17 and a twelve month high of $361.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.45.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

