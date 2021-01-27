Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Stephens started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.43.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $376.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $427.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $401.52 and a 200-day moving average of $374.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

