Head-To-Head Contrast: Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) & Point to Point Methodics (OTCMKTS:PPMH)

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) and Point to Point Methodics (OTCMKTS:PPMH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fortinet and Point to Point Methodics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortinet $2.16 billion 11.27 $326.50 million $1.91 78.35 Point to Point Methodics N/A N/A -$150,000.00 N/A N/A

Fortinet has higher revenue and earnings than Point to Point Methodics.

Risk & Volatility

Fortinet has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Point to Point Methodics has a beta of -32.12, meaning that its stock price is 3,312% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.8% of Fortinet shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Fortinet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fortinet and Point to Point Methodics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortinet 18.50% 48.30% 10.74% Point to Point Methodics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fortinet and Point to Point Methodics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortinet 2 12 12 0 2.38 Point to Point Methodics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fortinet currently has a consensus target price of $141.57, suggesting a potential downside of 5.40%. Given Fortinet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fortinet is more favorable than Point to Point Methodics.

Summary

Fortinet beats Point to Point Methodics on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc. provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration. The company also provides FortiSwitch product family that offers secure switching solutions for connecting customers end devices; FortiAP product family, which provides secure wireless networking solutions; FortiExtender appliance provides a WAN connection to its FortiGate products; FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers centralized network logging, analyzing, and reporting solutions; and FortiManager product family that provides central and scalable management solution for its FortiGate products. It offers FortiWeb product family provides web application firewall solutions; FortiMail product family that secure email gateway solutions; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions, as well as FortiToken and FortiAuthenticator product families for multi-factor authentication to safeguard systems, assets, and data; and FortiNAC product family to implement zero trust network access strategies. The company provides security subscription, technical support, professional, and training services. It sells its security solutions to channel partners and directly to various customers in telecommunications, technology, government, financial services, education, retail, manufacturing, and healthcare industries. Fortinet, Inc. provides its products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Point to Point Methodics Company Profile

Point To Point Methodics Inc. owns and operates entities of technology sectors which include mobile hardware solutions, business intelligence and predictive analysis, social media, navigation systems and game applications. It offers solutions for government entities, consumers, retail centers, financial markets, schools and individuals. Point To Point Methodics Inc., formerly known as Platinum Pari-Mutuel Holdings, Inc., is based in TN, United States.

