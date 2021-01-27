New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $41.94 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Public Storage worth $41,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Public Storage by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $227.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.64 and its 200-day moving average is $218.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $240.75. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Truist raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.60.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

