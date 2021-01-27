New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 865,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,349 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Johnson Controls International worth $40,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 216,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 63,249 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 34.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 26,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,253 shares of company stock valued at $969,172. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JCI opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $52.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.79.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

