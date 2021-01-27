Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 80,311 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 750.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,034,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,845 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 275.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,000,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,566 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 126.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,915,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,283,000 after acquiring an additional 783,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

