New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of DexCom worth $47,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in DexCom by 2,925.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $361.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.81. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.07 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.22 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.83.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total transaction of $344,190.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,685,846.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total value of $192,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,528 shares of company stock worth $31,337,000. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

