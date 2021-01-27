Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Shares Gap Down to $5.73

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.73, but opened at $5.00. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 102 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.37.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.56%. The business had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

