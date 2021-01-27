Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Shares Gap Down to $5.73

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.73, but opened at $5.00. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 102 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.37.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.56%. The business had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

