Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Up to $14.39

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.39, but opened at $16.22. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 53,385 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $64.70 million, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.68.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a negative net margin of 952.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

