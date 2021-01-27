Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Down to $104.98

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $104.98, but opened at $97.40. Ryanair shares last traded at $98.00, with a volume of 231 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on RYAAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. AlphaValue raised Ryanair to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ryanair from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 3.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,822,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $721,295,000 after acquiring an additional 316,925 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 30.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,045,000 after buying an additional 1,246,442 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,964,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,583,000 after buying an additional 83,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Ryanair by 7.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,300,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,296,000 after buying an additional 92,900 shares during the period. Finally, Adelphi Capital LLP boosted its stake in Ryanair by 9.8% during the third quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,198,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,977,000 after buying an additional 107,444 shares during the period. 45.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

