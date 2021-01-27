Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Down to $104.98

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $104.98, but opened at $97.40. Ryanair shares last traded at $98.00, with a volume of 231 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts recently commented on RYAAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. AlphaValue raised Ryanair to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ryanair from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 3.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,822,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $721,295,000 after acquiring an additional 316,925 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 30.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,045,000 after buying an additional 1,246,442 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,964,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,583,000 after buying an additional 83,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Ryanair by 7.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,300,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,296,000 after buying an additional 92,900 shares during the period. Finally, Adelphi Capital LLP boosted its stake in Ryanair by 9.8% during the third quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,198,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,977,000 after buying an additional 107,444 shares during the period. 45.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.
