Brokerages Anticipate Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the highest is ($0.53). Carpenter Technology posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 173.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carpenter Technology.

NYSE CRS opened at $34.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 2.28. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $44.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,982 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,509,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after purchasing an additional 608,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,036,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,147,000 after purchasing an additional 548,965 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 217,598 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 427,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 121,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

