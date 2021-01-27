Analysts Anticipate Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.03. Vulcan Materials posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

NYSE:VMC opened at $150.50 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $168.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.84.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 957.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

