Redde Northgate plc (REDD.L) (LON:REDD) Sets New 1-Year High at $278.00

Redde Northgate plc (REDD.L) (LON:REDD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 278 ($3.63) and last traded at GBX 250.67 ($3.28), with a volume of 87170 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246.50 ($3.22).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 258.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 213.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £615.61 million and a PE ratio of 72.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Redde Northgate plc (REDD.L)’s payout ratio is currently 294.12%.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

