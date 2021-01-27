Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Down to $40.00

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.00, but opened at $37.50. Discovery shares last traded at $40.05, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Discovery alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Discovery stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 476.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.