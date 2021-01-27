Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Shares Gap Up to $2.19

Shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $2.60. Recon Technology shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 9,978 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Recon Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.49% of Recon Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

