Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on WTBDY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded Whitbread from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Whitbread from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Whitbread stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73. Whitbread has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $16.05.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

