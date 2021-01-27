Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives $38.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bunzl from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Shares of BZLFY stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.14. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.79. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6796 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.67%.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.