Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Receives $227.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $227.50.

CGJTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cargojet from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cargojet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Cargojet from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cargojet from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of CGJTF opened at $160.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.37 and a 200 day moving average of $152.43. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $186.62.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

