Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Shares Gap Up to $6.89

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.89, but opened at $7.90. Heat Biologics shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 1,963 shares.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.59 million. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 44.07% and a negative net margin of 527.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heat Biologics, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heat Biologics news, Director Edward B. Smith III sold 103,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $106,403.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,031.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 98,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

