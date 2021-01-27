Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 280 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in General Mills were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 94.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 327.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 80.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.83. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

