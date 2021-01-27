Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 157.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,833,000 after acquiring an additional 955,905 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,200,000 after acquiring an additional 931,569 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 141.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,243,000 after acquiring an additional 447,080 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 211.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 390,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after acquiring an additional 265,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 47.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 527,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,095,000 after acquiring an additional 168,667 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,681,727 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg stock opened at $60.92 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.64.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

