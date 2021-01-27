Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys Shares of 2,510 Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $138.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $96.09 and a twelve month high of $156.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.17 and its 200 day moving average is $134.38.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.