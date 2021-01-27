Rothschild Investment Corp IL Invests $495,000 in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,313 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 494.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 400,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,320,000 after purchasing an additional 333,405 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,019,000 after purchasing an additional 288,536 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 435,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,949,000 after purchasing an additional 150,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,986,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,773,000 after purchasing an additional 120,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.53.

AJG opened at $117.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

