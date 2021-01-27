Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Boosted by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Tesla were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Tesla by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 140.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.98.

TSLA stock opened at $883.09 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $737.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,773.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,033 shares of company stock worth $78,547,823. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

