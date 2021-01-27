Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 121.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,802 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $345,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,743 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 211,704 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $19,411,000 after acquiring an additional 99,934 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.03.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $131.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.04.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,997,591 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.