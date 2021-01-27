Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (SU) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE: SU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/25/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$27.50 price target on the stock.
- 1/25/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/20/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$31.00 to C$35.00.
- 1/20/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$31.00 to C$35.00.
- 1/15/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$16.00 to C$26.00.
- 1/14/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$30.00.
- 1/13/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) was given a new C$28.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$26.00 to C$30.00.
- 12/16/2020 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$34.00.
- 12/10/2020 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$19.00 to C$26.00.
- 12/2/2020 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/2/2020 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$23.00 to C$25.00.
- 12/1/2020 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2020 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/1/2020 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2020 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) was given a new C$25.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) stock opened at C$21.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.02 and a 1-year high of C$42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.26.
Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.70 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.301084 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
