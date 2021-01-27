Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (SU) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE: SU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/25/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$27.50 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$31.00 to C$35.00.

1/15/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$16.00 to C$26.00.

1/14/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$30.00.

1/13/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) was given a new C$28.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$26.00 to C$30.00.

12/16/2020 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$34.00.

12/10/2020 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$19.00 to C$26.00.

12/2/2020 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$23.00 to C$25.00.

12/1/2020 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) was given a new C$25.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) stock opened at C$21.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.02 and a 1-year high of C$42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.26.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.70 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.301084 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

