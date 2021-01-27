Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock opened at $309.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $306.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.42. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $182.10 and a 12-month high of $312.71.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

