Adecco Group (AHEXY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS: AHEXY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/19/2021 – Adecco Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 1/18/2021 – Adecco Group was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 1/11/2021 – Adecco Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 1/8/2021 – Adecco Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 12/18/2020 – Adecco Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 12/11/2020 – Adecco Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/10/2020 – Adecco Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 11/30/2020 – Adecco Group was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Adecco Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 539.00 and a beta of 1.43.
Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adecco Group AG will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
