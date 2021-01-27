Adecco Group (AHEXY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS: AHEXY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/19/2021 – Adecco Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/18/2021 – Adecco Group was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/11/2021 – Adecco Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/8/2021 – Adecco Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/18/2020 – Adecco Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/11/2020 – Adecco Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2020 – Adecco Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/30/2020 – Adecco Group was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Adecco Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 539.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Adecco Group AG alerts:

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adecco Group AG will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.