Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $476,285.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,354.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.75 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.85.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

