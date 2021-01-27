Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CFO Maged Shenouda Sells 1,280 Shares

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CFO Maged Shenouda sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $45,145.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,661.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Maged Shenouda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 22nd, Maged Shenouda sold 2,113 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $75,117.15.
RLMD opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.70 million, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.53.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Relmada Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.20.
Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.
