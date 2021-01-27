10,845 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 552.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 171,796 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 78.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DZ Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Citigroup stock opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $80.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.