First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) (TSE:FF) Director Keith Neumeyer Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) (TSE:FF) Director Keith Neumeyer bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$20,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,080,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,107,526.77.

Keith Neumeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Keith Neumeyer purchased 25,000 shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,250.00.

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) stock opened at C$0.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.45. First Mining Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of C$271.28 million and a P/E ratio of -6.84.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

About First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It holds a portfolio of 24 mineral assets in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as First Mining Finance Corp. and changed its name to First Mining Gold Corp.

