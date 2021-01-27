Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 21,592 Shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,592 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.45% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1,973.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 99,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,004 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $739,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JXI opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.26. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a one year low of $41.43 and a one year high of $64.27.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

