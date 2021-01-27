Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Sets New 52-Week High at $140.80

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $140.80 and last traded at $140.17, with a volume of 1974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BILI shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities increased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $466.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 341,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,316,000 after purchasing an additional 88,898 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

