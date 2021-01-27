Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Genmab A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.60.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 477.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 852.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 22.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.