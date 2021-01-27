Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Genmab A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.13.
Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 477.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 852.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 22.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
