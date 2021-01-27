Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 71.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the third quarter valued at $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

SNE stock opened at $99.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.47. The stock has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $19.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. Sony had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Sony Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

