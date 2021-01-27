Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 700 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 64,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 16,441.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $164.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $174.55.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.2678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.35.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $157,751.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,161.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $196,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,848 shares of company stock worth $30,677,819 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

