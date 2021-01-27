Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of JELD-WEN worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JELD shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JELD-WEN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

