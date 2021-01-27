Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $891,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

