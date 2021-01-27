Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 19,893 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,893 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period.

RODM stock opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $29.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90.

