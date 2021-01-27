Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.35% of Koppers worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter worth about $8,051,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the third quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 28.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 8,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $102,617.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

KOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Koppers from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.13.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.35. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

