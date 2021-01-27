Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $953,000 Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 137.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,663,000 after acquiring an additional 410,210 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Okta by 50.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,644,000 after acquiring an additional 306,924 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 206.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,825,000 after acquiring an additional 229,441 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth $30,886,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth $29,353,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.80.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $356,777.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,650 shares of company stock worth $72,353,557. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock opened at $257.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $287.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.88.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

