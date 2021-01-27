Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,698,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,678,000 after buying an additional 2,514,253 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 26,178,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,490,000 after buying an additional 592,378 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,038,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,828,000 after buying an additional 822,817 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,090,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,378,000 after buying an additional 1,353,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,376,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,330,000 after buying an additional 515,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,068.70 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $45.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

