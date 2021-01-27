Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Position Raised by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,866 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 262,642 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.39.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

