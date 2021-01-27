Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 272.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the third quarter worth $61,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 351.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1,338.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter.

WU opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

In related news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WU has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

