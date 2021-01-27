Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,828,000 after buying an additional 806,284 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,703,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,867,000 after buying an additional 154,131 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,504,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,995,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,771,000 after buying an additional 82,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,697,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,668,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $268.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.69. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.08.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

