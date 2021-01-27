Hennessy Advisors Inc. Takes $2.69 Million Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 255,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of New York Community Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYCB opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $11.88.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $295.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.45 million. Analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NYCB. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CSFB cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

