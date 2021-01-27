Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,121 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 54,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,311,599.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $324,990.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,683 shares in the company, valued at $367,290.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,686 shares of company stock worth $5,399,155. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.47.

Shares of IR stock opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.81 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.97. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

