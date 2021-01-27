NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Financial Review

NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NantKwest and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest $40,000.00 51,961.75 -$65.79 million ($0.70) -27.34 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.25 million ($1.06) -6.27

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NantKwest. NantKwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.4% of NantKwest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 71.7% of NantKwest shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NantKwest and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NantKwest 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

NantKwest currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.96%. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 200.75%. Given Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is more favorable than NantKwest.

Volatility & Risk

NantKwest has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NantKwest and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest -76,658.58% -56.06% -46.93% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A -339.86% -144.74%

Summary

NantKwest beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NantKwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells. It is also developing high-affinity natural killer (haNK) product candidates primarily for the treatment of various cancers; and tank and t-haNK product candidates to treat solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor BioScience, LLC to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the company's proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's N-801 and/or N-803 products; collaboration with Be The Match BioTherapies for the development of cell therapy to prevent COVID-19 deaths; and strategic alliance with Immunitybio. It also has a collaboration with CBR Systems, Inc. to develop a COVID-19 treatment leveraging newborn stem cells. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival. It is developing NurOwn for various neurodegenerative diseases, including its lead indication, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, as well as in Phase II for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, and preclinical trial for Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, and autism spectrum disorder. The company has a partnership with Catalent for the manufacture of NurOwn, an autologous cellular therapy. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

