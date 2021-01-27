42,780 Shares in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of The ODP at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The ODP by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,953,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 615,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in The ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,397,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in The ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,369,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in The ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,894,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of The ODP stock opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $48.12.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

